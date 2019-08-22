ULM- A ranger guided hike at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is going to be held September 1 from 12:00 P.M. to 2:30 P.M.
The hike will be a 3.5 mile round trip along the interpretive trail and people tagging along will learn about the history and importance of the jump to the First Peoples.
It is only $4 per person and will begin at the park’s Visitor Center and hikers are asked to bring water, snacks, a hat, and to wear weather appropriate footwear.
Montana State Parks is considering the hike a moderately strenuous walk due to the distance that will be covered and how long it will take.
For more information you can call the park visitor center at 406-866-2217.