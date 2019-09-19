ULM- As the warm season ends many of Montana’s State Parks are moving to their off-season hours.
Starting September 23, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park’s gates and visitor center will be open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sundays.
Montana State parks say the gates will not be open if there is deep snow in the area or on holidays the state observes.
Hikers who will be out past 4:00 p.m. are asked to park outside of the gates so your car does not get locked in.
For more information, you can call the Visitors Center at 406-866-2217.