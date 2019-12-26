GREAT FALLS- The First Peoples Buffalo Jump is offering a First Day Hike on January 1, 2020.
Starting at 1 pm, park staff will guide hikers on a 3.5-mile hike at the park and speak about the history of the jump as well as how the First People survived on the landscape during winter.
Anyone hiking should wear weather appropriate clothing and bring ice cleats or snowshoes if the trail conditions are snowy or icy.
People are asked not to bring their dogs.
According to Montana State Parks, “First Day Hikes” is an annual nationwide special event that started more than 25 years ago in Massachusetts. Last year more than 33,000 people participated in guided hikes across the country.
Only 25 participants are allowed to go on the hike, to reserve a spot or for more information, you can call 406-866-2217.