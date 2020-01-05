Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS AND PASSES. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, WITH HIGHER AMOUNTS 8 TO 12 INCHES TOWARD KINGS HILL PASS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH AT KINGS HILL PASS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM NOON MONDAY TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...LOCALIZED WHITEOUT CONDITIONS POSSIBLE AT TIMES AT THE TOP OF KINGS HILL PASS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&