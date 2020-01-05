GREAT FALLS - The new year is bringing with it a new city commissioner for Great Falls who will be at the desk for the first time Tuesday during this week's meeting.
Commissioner Rick Tryon began his four-year term at the beginning of this year and will hold his position until December of 2023.
Some of the issues he will be looking at with the other commissioners include the city public works pipe yard is wanting to sell old motors and pumps that were recently replaced by upgrading and a potential increase in funds for the water main project under the Missouri and Sun rivers.
The amount being proposed is a little over 65,000 thousand dollars and would bring the current contracts to amount over 930,000 dollars.
The full agenda for this week’s meeting can be found here.