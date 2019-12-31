GREAT FALLS- Fireworks to bring in the New Year aren’t uncommon this time of year, and many families across the Electric City celebrating with their own displays tonight.
From 10 pm December 31 to 12:30 am January 1, fireworks are allowed to be discharged in Great Falls.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is also reminding anyone setting off fireworks to take steps to keep themselves and others safe and to be aware of the risks of accidents, personal injury and fires they can cause.
In a release from the City of Great Falls, Great Falls Fire Rescue shared these safety tips for anyone deciding to purchase legal fireworks for New Year’s Eve:
· Read Directions – Read the cautionary labels and directions before discharging.
· Discharge Outdoors – Always use fireworks outside in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles.
· Keep Fireworks away from Others - Never point or throw fireworks at another person or place any part of your body directly over a firework when lighting the fuse.
· One at a Time - Light fireworks one at a time, then move back to a safe distance quickly.
· Have Water Handy! – Have a bucket of water or a water hose nearby to prevent a possible fire. Always remember to douse discharged fireworks with water once they have completely burned before throwing the fireworks away to prevent a trash fire.
· Adult Supervision - A responsible adult should always closely supervise all fireworks activities. Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.
· Clean it Up - Always clean up used fireworks when finished (make sure they are doused with water!).
· Prevent Injury – Fireworks should never be carried in a pocket or be shot off in metal or glass containers. Fireworks should be used on a solid, flat level surface. Never use altered fireworks. Not only are they dangerous, they can also be illegal.
· Sparklers - Sparklers can burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees. Parents may not realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers.
· It Didn’t Light - If a firework does not work, leave it alone. Do not try to relight it. Pour water on it.
· Buying Fireworks – Purchase fireworks only from reliable outlets. Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper or packaging. This is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and could pose a danger to consumers.
The release also says Great Falls Police and firefighters will be enforcing the city’s Fireworks Ordinance and that residents can learn more about therules and regulations relating to fireworks here.
Keeping your neighbors and pets in mind is also important as you light off fireworks, the release noting that fireworks can disrupt those sleeping, scare pets and can be an issue for veterans.
For more information on fire safety this New Year’s Eve, you can contact Dirk Johnson, Great Falls Fire Marshal at 406-791-8970.