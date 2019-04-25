Fire season may not be in full effect yet, but it’s never too early to start preparing your household or even your land for the dryer seasons.
As winds increase and temperatures rise the heart of fire season grows closer and closer every day. Also getting closer... Is harvest season.
Farmers across Montana will hop in combines literally looking to reap what they've sown.
Farming equipment being used on hot dry land is always a risk to fire season.
Chief Deshayes told me there are a few things you can do to help protect you and your land.
“Make sure there is a good buffer between your home and the vegetation keeps it down keep it mowed keep you slash piles away from the houses like your stored fire wood if you have it keep your gutters cleaned and keep your landscapes pruned.”
Deshayes also told me keeping grasses down and clippings disposed properly will remove extra energy slowing down a fires movement.