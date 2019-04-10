GREAT FALLS – In a public service announcement Tuesday, city officials urged local residents to sign up for an emergency notification service in light of the Calumet Refinery explosion that occurred on March 7.
At a debrief for the incident, Great Falls Fire Chief Steve Hester explained how residents can prepare and inform themselves for similar emergencies with CodeRED, a notification service that the City and Cascade County started using five years ago.
It allows officials to notify residents of emergencies in the area through phone, text, message, email and social media, according to the City website. Some potential notifications include AMBER alerts, instructions for “shelter-in-place” procedures, boil water orders or evacuation notices.
Hester says the fire department’s goal is to get everyone to sign up for the service.
“Not just individual citizens but also commercial facilities and businesses. It is kind of like installing a smoke alarm in your home; it may save your life one day,” said Hester.
Additionally, Hester says the public must also consider other potential emergencies unrelated to the refinery, such as chemical releases, explosions or fires from commercial transportation of hazardous materials through the community.
“People need to be prepared for such an event at or near their home and business. There are only about 26 public safety officers on duty at any given time in Cascade County to service over 70,000 citizens,” said Hester. “During a disaster, people have to know they need to be ready to take care of themselves.”
To register for the service, you must provide or update their contact information through a secure site online to make sure they receive emergency alerts when they’re sent out. You can use unlisted numbers, mobile numbers and text telephones, or TTYs, for registration.
You can register for the CodeRED service here.