Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING ABOVE 5000 FEET. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. * WHERE...MEAGHER, JUDITH BASIN, CASCADE AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&