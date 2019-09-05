Update (1:45 pm):
Incident command says this is the 4th fire spark up across from the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in the last 24 hours.
Black Eagle, Malmstrom and Great Falls fire departments are all responding to the fire from both the top and the bottom of the hill.
The fire is currently in the mop up stage.
Update (1:31 pm):
Incident command says this is the 4th fire spark up across from the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in the last 24 hours.
Black Eagle, Malmstrom and Great Falls fire departments are all responding to the fire with ground and air support.
The fire is currently under control.
GREAT FALLS- A fire was reported on River Drive North and Giant Springs Road.
Multiple crews are currently on the scene.
We have a reporter on the way and will keep you updated.