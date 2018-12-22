Fire in Missoula Westside displaces family

A structure fire on the 1700 block of cooley street in Missoula has displaced a family.
The fire started at approximately 3 p.m. when residents in the home were alerted by a smoke detector.
Upon investigation they found smoke coming from a utility room. All residents were able to evacuate however one man did receive some minor burns.
Fire crews were able to stop the blaze and contain it to the utility room. The estimated damages were only about 5 thousand dollars.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.