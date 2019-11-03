The fires in California have been burning for several days and have caused significant damage.
So, MT firefighters are lending a helping hand In hopes of stopping any further progression or damage.
According to the latest updates on the Missoula rural fire fighters face book page the team is working on the Maria fire now west of los Angeles.
Other crews helping in California include white fish professional fire fighters and the Helena fire department.
I spoke with one Helena fire captain who told me how the Helena crews are doing this weekend.
“They’re doing allot of mop up and securing allot of fires that are in the containment stage they’re doing a lot of mop up and clean up and everyone is healthy and doing well,” said Vince Williams, Helena Fire Captain.
Right now we don’t know an exact date on when the crews will return to Montana but as we learn more we will keep you updated as the fires develop.