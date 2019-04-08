Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 6000 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 14 INCHES. * WHERE...ELEVATIONS ABOVE 6000 FEET IN MEAGHER, CASCADE AND JUDITH BASIN. THIS INCLUDES KINGS HILL PASS. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY OVER KINGS HILL PASS. THE WET AND HEAVY NATURE OF THE SNOW COULD BRING DOWN TREE LIMBS, AND MAY IMPACT NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. * NOTE...THE CITY OF GREAT FALLS IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS WARNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&