According to a Facebook post from the Lewis and Clark County/City of Helena 911 Center, a large structure fire Sunday morning left a building destroyed.
Multiple agencies responded to the fire; the building was a saddle shop with multiple animals inside. According to a post from the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, chickens and rabbits in the building were killed in the fire.
It does not appear as though there were any other injuries.
We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.