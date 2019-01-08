Fire destroys a family's home

One family is now left without a home after a fire broke out and destroyed their home.
The call came over the police scanner for a trailer-home on fire near 26th St NW. There were several volunteer departments out fighting the blaze including Great Falls Fire and Rescue. We did speak with the owner of the trailer home who said there was a family staying there, but they are not sure if anyone was at the home during the fire.It is unclear if the tenants had any pets. what caused the fire is still being investigated.