JEFFERSON COUNTY – Crews are on the scene of a lighting-caused wildfire that began Tuesday afternoon just five miles west of Clancy.
The 15 acre Kelly Gulch Fire is burning in a steep area between Clancy Creek and Lump Gulch, according to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (MDNRC). No structures are under threat at this time.
Fire containment is at 50%, and firefighters will continue to hold and improve the fire line as they begin to mop-up areas over 100 feet away from the blaze. A DNRC helicopter will provide water drops to help with fire containment efforts.
Several agencies responded to the fire on Tuesday, including those from the DNRC, the US Forest Service, Clancy, Montana City and the Eastgate Volunteer Fire Departments.
Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning that will be in effect from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM Wednesday. This means there’s a chance of lightning, wet and dry thunderstorms and gusty winds, which could affect the Kelly Gulch Fire or create new wildfires in the area.