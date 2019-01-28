Fire claims the life of a 21-year-old male

A structure fire claimed the life of a young man near Winston early Monday morning after he became trapped.
According to the Helena IR, the fire involved a detached garage with an apartment above it. The article said that once crews arrived the structure was fully engulfed.
Neighbors did bust out the windows and put a ladder up to get the 21 year old but were unable to get him out. Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan said it was likely he became disoriented due to smoke inhalation.
Meehan does not expect any foul play and the body has been transported to Billings for an autopsy.