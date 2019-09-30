AUGUSTA - A cloud of smoke could be seen from just outside of town as a structure fire began to build up.
Once crews arrived on the scene and got the trucks through the wet and muddy conditions they sprayed water immediately to try and put the fire out.
“We got a call just shortly after lunchtime for a structure fire out here at the Elk Creek Colony come to find out it’s an old trailer house they had been storing pigs in and they had some heaters in there and the heater caught on fire, all the pigs got out,” said Augusta Volunteer Fire Chief, Kyle Inavnit.
Augusta volunteers battled the fire with the help of the Elk Creek Colony.
They brought in some heavy machinery to knock down the walls of the trailer to allow fire crews to battle the blaze on the inside.
Crews were able to put water directly on the flames.
No animals or people were hurt, but the structure was lost