BOX ELDER- A fire at a Catholic Church on the Rocky Boy Indian Reservation was reported Saturday morning.
According to the Havre Daily News, a fire started Saturday morning at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Rocky Boy Fire Chief Calvin Jilot said initial reports say the fire started in the kitchen.
The Rocky Boy Volunteer Fire Department received the call about the fire at 10:21 am.
Crews from the Rocky Boy Volunteer Fire Department, Wildland Fire Preparedness and Suppression Agency, the Chippewa Cree Tribe Natural Resources Department and the Box Elder Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation worked together to put out the fire.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
As of 2:00 pm Saturday, the fire was under control however the church is being considered a total loss.
We will bring you updates as more information becomes available.