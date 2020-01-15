GREAT FALLS - The brown bag program is anonymous and free for anyone to come in and pick up one of these brown bags.
They're filled with condoms, lubricants and even an instruction manual on how to properly use everything inside.
One of the best parts of the program other than the price is the diversity in products for both men and women.
I asked one public health nurse what he thinks is the biggest misconception about STDs.
“We are second in terms of numbers in the state only to Yellowstone county so that's pretty significant when you look at the population in relation to the number of infections,” said Tim Lambert, Public Health Nurse.
Last year cascade county saw 529 cases of chlamydia, which is about average.
167 cases of gonorrhea, compared to the 7 cases in 2012, and 35 cases of syphilis which wasn't in Montana really until 2017.
If you want to get tested the good news is that the process is pretty easy.
“For chlamydia and gonorrhea its a simple urine test and we offer treatment on-site very affordable and our whole goal is to make it as easy and accessible as possible,” said Lambert.
Lambert explains how he would help someone to cross the first step of getting tested or even just picking up one of the brown bags.
“If you viewed your partner as a shopping cart at Walmart would you lick it so if you would be willing to lick a shopping cart handle, then ok, but most people wouldn't be willing because that would be dirty having unprotected sexual contact they aren't batting an eye at,” said Lambert.
You can find a link to the Cascade County Health Department here.