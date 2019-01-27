Fetch: It's the new pet store in Great Falls

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, EXCEPT 2 TO 8 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...CASCADE, FERGUS, AND JUDITH BASIN COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. VISIBILITY WILL BE GREATLY REDUCED IN FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&