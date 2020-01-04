FERGUS COUNTY- Officials out of Fergus County say residents are informing them of scam callers telling them they failed to appear on a summons or jury duty, and need to pay fines.
Fergus County Sheriff’s Office shared on their Facebook that residents out of Fergus County were reporting these spam calls, the caller identifying themselves as a deputy or sergeant.
Calling someone and requesting a credit card is something FCSO says they will never do, and they’re saying if you do receive one of these calls, do not give out your information.
You can report the call to the sheriff’s office at 406-535-3415.