From the outside looking in, it's business as usual at Malmstrom Air Force Base, but inside, history is being made every day.
Why? Because two women are in charge.
Colonel Jennifer Reeves has served as Commander of the 341st Missile Wing since June of 2018. Working side by side with Colonel Reeves is the Command Chief, Chief Master Sergeant Eryn McElroy, who landed in Great Falls just a month after Colonel Reeves.
In their short time at Malmstrom, they've demonstrated just how far gender standards have come.
“So we've created those opportunities, and if you can do it, if you can meet the standards, then we're going to be a part of that, and I think it's a really lovely thing about the Air Force, about the military in general,” says Col. Reeves.
“The young ladies joining today really have any and every opportunity that they want to take advantage of, and gender really doesn't play a role in how far you can go,” says Chief McElroy.
To put this into perspective: just one generation ago, women were not allowed to serve in the US military if they were pregnant... a discrimination the own Colonel's mother went through herself.
“When she did have to get out of the Air Force because she got pregnant, I think she really regretted it. She didn't regret having my sister or anything like that, but she loved being in the Air Force."
And though in the last decade things have changed dramatically, even Colonel Reeves’ career has been impacted due to her gender.
“Because I'm a woman, I can't be a fighter pilot unless I'm a test pilot, because in those days we couldn't have a woman in combat. So that did affect my decision making process. Again that was completely wrong, but it did affect my decision making process," says Col. Reeves.
Luckily, it worked out. Because she couldn't be a fighter pilot, Col. Reeves' journey led her to get degrees in airspace engineering and physics, and obviously, resulted in her leading Malmstrom Air Force Base.
Chief McElroy has a different background. Born and raised in Great Falls, she says her family focused on living a life of service, which has carried over into her career. She says she looks up to her Colonel, and is working to instill those same values into her airmen every day.
“It goes along with what we hear on a regular basis, we value inclusion and diversity in our force. We don't want everyone to look, talk, and act the same. We want all different thought processes,” says Chief McElroy. “We just want the best leaders at that given time, so if you're the best person at that job then you're going to be the person in that job."
And sure, it's exciting that for the first time in history two women are leading Malmstrom Air Force Base. But for these airmen, their gender is the last thing on their minds.
“My teammates know what I bring to this, and I bring plenty. It's not ‘well she's pretty good for a woman,’ it's not that. We prove ourselves everyday in what we do."