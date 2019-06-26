Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL LEWIS AND CLARK... NORTHWESTERN MEAGHER AND SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MDT... AT 646 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR WOLF CREEK, OR 21 MILES NORTH OF HELENA, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 30 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WOLF CREEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. IF ON OR NEAR HOLTER LAKE OR THE MISSOURI RIVER, GET OUT OF THE WATER AND MOVE INDOORS OR INSIDE A VEHICLE. REMEMBER, LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE OUT TO 10 MILES FROM THE PARENT THUNDERSTORM. IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER NOW! DO NOT BE CAUGHT ON THE WATER IN A THUNDERSTORM. && A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTY... AT 703 PM MDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 19 MILES SOUTHWEST OF BELT, OR 19 MILES SOUTH OF GREAT FALLS, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 10 MPH. HAZARD...GOLF BALL SIZE HAIL AND 70 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...PEOPLE AND ANIMALS OUTDOORS WILL BE INJURED. EXPECT HAIL DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. EXPECT CONSIDERABLE TREE DAMAGE. WIND DAMAGE IS ALSO LIKELY TO MOBILE HOMES, ROOFS, AND OUTBUILDINGS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... STOCKETT, EDEN AND CENTERVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 449 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MONTANA CASCADE FERGUS JUDITH BASIN MEAGHER IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA CHOUTEAU TETON IN SOUTHWEST MONTANA BROADWATER GALLATIN JEFFERSON IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA LEWIS AND CLARK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUGUSTA, BATTLE RIDGE PASS, BELT, BIG SANDY, BOULDER, BOULDER HILL, BOZEMAN, BOZEMAN PASS, BYNUM, CARTER, CASCADE, CHOTEAU, DUTTON, ELK PARK PASS, FAIRFIELD, FLESHER PASS, FORT BENTON, GRASS RANGE, GREAT FALLS, HELENA, HOBSON, HOMESTAKE PASS, KINGS HILL PASS, LEWISTOWN, LEWISTOWN DIVIDE, LINCOLN, MACDONALD PASS, MARTINSDALE, MONTANA CITY, RAYNESFORD, ROGERS PASS, STANFORD, TARGHEE PASS, TOSTON, TOWNSEND, WEST YELLOWSTONE, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WHITEHALL, WINIFRED, AND WINSTON.