Before Meadowlark Elementary applied for the Breakfast After the Bell grant from the Montana No Kid Hungry program, the school staff tried their best to get students something to eat.
However, even that proved to be difficult at times.
“Sometimes we'd grab something or what not,” says Jonathan Martin, principal of Meadowlark.
“There's kids that don't get here until the last minute and before, didn't get a breakfast,” explains Heidi Brown, the Head Cook at Meadowlark.
Hunger was a daily struggle for a many students at Meadowlark Elementary school in Chinook.
Whether the bus was running late or their parents weren't able to get them to school on time, students would have to skip breakfast to make it to class.
“Definitely a handful of kids that are tardy on a regular basis that weren't getting a full breakfast before the program,” explains Martin.
“Before they'd maybe eat one thing and the bell would ring and they'd toss everything else and they wouldn't have time to eat it. Or if they did, their eating as quickly, so they really like it,” says Brown.
After receiving a grant from Montana No Kid Hungry last year, Meadowlark school immediately put the money to use to help fight the hunger some of their kids were facing
“You know, I have to speculate that it's really helped. Making sure that they're getting their basic needs met with making sure they've got food in their tummies and not missing instruction,” says Principal Martin.
Sure enough, it has.
“Does eating help you guys focus in school a little more? It does, it does...,” explains 5th grade students at Meadowlark.
Without a full stomach, many of the students say they aren't able to focus in school.
In fact, all of their attention was on when their next meal was coming.
This will be the second year Meadowlark Elementary has run Breakfast After the Bell, and if you were to ask anyone there about the grant, you'd more than likely get the same answer.
“I think it worked really good. Kids that really needed it, got I,” says Brown.
“It sounds like a lot of success just across the board,” explains Principal Martin.
Looking forward, Principal Martin says the program won't be going away anytime soon, saying, “I see us sustaining this program from, you know, all the way forward.”
One of the best ways the community can help is by just being a voice to their local schools and letting them know this grant is available; and it's making a world of difference.