GREAT FALLS - The number one cause of death in Montana is heart disease.
That's according to data from the CDC, with more than 21-hundred deaths across the state in 2017.
February is American Heart Month, to raise awareness about heart health and urge those around you to prevent heart disease.
Often times, nausea, shortness of breath, indigestion, and fainting can all be early warning signs you may be experiencing a cardiac event.
For women, there are fewer obvious signs they should be aware of like throwing up or lower back pain.
If you begin suffering from a heart attack time is the key factor. the sooner you can get help the better and next to calling 9-1-1, having someone next to you who knows CPR can be the fastest way and make all the difference.
“It’s just absolutely crucial the ideal is that everyone in the community knows how to do CPR, and of course it can be a little intimidating to sign up for a class and for the folks who worry of whether or not they will do it correctly the good news is it is not a complex procedure,” said Justin Grohs, General Manager Great Falls Emergency Services
Not only does the class provide someone the skills necessary to help but it also instills the confidence for someone to reach out and help those in need.
According to the American Heart Association, immediate CPR can double or triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest.