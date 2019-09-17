GREAT FALLS- The Natatorium officially closed its doors in January of this year.
Now, the city is preparing to start a feasibility study between late fall and early winter to see if it's possible to build another one.
The Natatorium closing left several of people frustrated in the Great Falls community, with many saying it's a necessity for the Electric City.
“It's needed here in Great Falls, especially during the winter months for kids to have the opportunity to do something other than play video games and other stuff,” says Rich Dean, a Great Falls community member.
“There's not a city pool that kids can use all year long, and to go up to the peak is very expensive,” explains another Great Falls community member.
However, kids aren't the only ones who are going to miss the indoor swimming pool during the winter months.
“Swimming is actually a good thing because, like during the winter and stuff like that, there's not much to do,” explains Ashleigh Jarazzeski, another Great Falls community member.
“It's actually not good for Great Falls because they need child friendly stuff,” further explains Dean.
The good news is, the city of Great Falls is eager to hear what you have to say.
As a result, in a few weeks, you'll be receiving survey's in the mail about building another indoor swimming pool as well as have the opportunity to attend public meetings.