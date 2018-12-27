It’s been 14 days since human remains were found on the Blackfeet reservation south of Browning, but officials say the government shutdown isn’t impacting the FBI's investigation.
The FBI was made aware of the remains on Dec. 13. After working with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the remains were sent to the FBI crime lab in Quantico, Virginia for analysis on Dec. 17, days before the partial government shutdown.
The FBI says the shutdown is not impacting the investigation, and sent us this statement.
"FBI operations are directed towards national security and violations of federal law, and must be able to continue during a lapse in appropriations. As such, all FBI agents and support personnel in field offices are considered excepted from furlough. At FBI headquarters, certain personnel will be designated as excepted from furlough to provide direction and investigative support to all field operations and select headquarters functions. As always, anyone who has information or would like to provide a tip is encouraged to reach out to their local FBI field office or go to tips.fbi.gov."
There is no word on when the investigation will be wrapped up or when we will find out who the person was.
We will keep you up to date with more information as it becomes available.