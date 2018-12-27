Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 7 INCHES POSSIBLE IN THE MOUNTAINS AROUND NEIHART WITH 3 TO 5 INCHES ELSE WHERE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. * WHERE...CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN AND MEAGHER. * WHEN...FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. STRONG WINDS COULD CAUSE BLOWING SNOW, POOR VISIBILITY, AND HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A HIGH WIND WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH. * TIMING... * IMPACTS...ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HIGH WIND WATCH MEANS THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT. SUSTAINED WINDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH, OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR STRONGER, MAY OCCUR. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&