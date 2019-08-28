UPDATE: From Great Falls MT Police Department - Our dispatch center has confirmed, with Montana Highway Patrol, that there is a Trooper near the address listed on their online log doing an investigative follow-up to a fatal crash that occurred on a different day. There is no crash at this time. Since the location listed is within the city limits of Great Falls, our agency would be primary on any crash occurring at that location, unless it involved one of our officers.
GREAT FALLS- Montana Highway Patrol’s incident report shows a fatal crash on the corner of 13th Avenue South and 45th Street South reported at 3:50 P.M.
We will keep you updated as we learn more.