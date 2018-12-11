Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A HIGH WIND WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY. THE HIGH WIND WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * WINDS...WEST 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH. * TIMING...BREEZY AND GUSTY WINDS TUESDAY NIGHT WILL BEGIN TO INCREASE FURTHER ACROSS NORTH-CENTRAL MONTANA WEDNESDAY MORNING. THESE STRONG WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO PEAK DURING THE LATE MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON HOURS ON WEDNESDAY, BEFORE GRADUALLY DISSIPATING DURING THE EVENING HOURS ON WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH, OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR MORE, CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE. && KREDENSOR