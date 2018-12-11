The 2018 Farm Bill will now make its way to President Trump's desk, after it was passed by the House and Senate.
The new bill looks to maintain agriculture risk coverage and price loss coverage options through 2023. It also enhances the Foreign Market Development Program as well as the Market Access Program.
Several farmers around Montana have been paying attention to the status of the bill and are thankful for the progress.
Senator Steve Daines, Senator Jon Tester and Representative Greg Gianforte are all very happy that the bill is moving forward.
Gianforte added that it's a strong safety net for farmers with Montana Fingerprints.