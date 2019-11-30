GREAT FALLS - When we think about holiday songs what comes to mind, Jingle bells, Deck The Halls, well for one family it’s the Thanksgiving Song.
This year with help from the get it factory, this family turned their song into a book
“I’m trying to wrap my arms around it I'm not sure really what to think the song was never really written to be turned into a book it was really written for the family,” said Lee Haven, song writer
Haven told us it only took him about forty-five minutes to write the song that now will live on forever as an Amazon Best Seller.
“But now that it has been turned into a book we have been able to share it with friends and lots of people have told us that boy they really enjoy it they enjoy getting an opportunity to hear the song and how it relates to the book,” said Lee Haven
The book tells the story of how one girl in class shares how her family has a song they sing on Thanksgiving. It then dives in to a fun adventure filled with food, music and family.
With the book as popular as it is haven has one hope for it this holiday season.
“We are very hopeful that family and friends and everyone who enjoys thanksgiving gets an opportunity to enjoy it,” said Lee Haven
This book features one of havens granddaughters Haven who is the sister of local children’s book star Lakey, who portrays the main character in the Lakey Lynn book series.
