SUN PRAIRIE - It's many people’s worst nightmare, their home going up in flames
According to Vaughn fire the Overturf's home caught ablaze when they were trying to thaw their frozen pipes. But once the fire was out, the family left, thinking they would recover their belongings the next morning.
“Well we thought we were going to recover everything we owned other than the trailer itself. But we lost everything. About 6 hours after the sheriff department got in touch with us and said that the house has been burnt to the ground. The 2 vehicles sitting outside are complete losses,” said Greg Overturf.
The Overturf’s are staying in Springhill Suites and have had numerous organizations help. From the Salvation Army and Vaughn schools, to even Fetch donating dog and cat food for their surviving animals.
“So many people have reached out to us. Our kids go to Vaughn School and everyone at Vaughn School, staff and people that go there have been wonderful,” said Jessica Overturf
The community's help is no replacement for the lifetime of memories lost.
However they are still thankful for the help they have received.
“The Vaughn Sun Prairie, Great Falls communities, we have been overwhelmed with help,” said Greg Overturf
But all this help doesn’t change that the Overturf’s are homeless, and have nothing except the clothes on their backs. To make donations easier they have set up an account at Prairie Mountain bank, if you'd like to help get them back on their feet.