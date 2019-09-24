GREAT FALLS- A woman was hospitalized after a crash in Great Falls and is now asking for donations.
On September 19, Great Falls Fire Rescue and the Great Falls Police Department responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a truck around 3:00 P.M. at the intersection of 10th Ave S. and 25th St. S.
The biker in the accident was sent to the hospital and according to a fundraiser on Facebook, she has a broken pelvis, a broken wrist and some bleeding in her brain.
After being in the hospital for a few days, the family set up a Facebook fundraiser to help pay for bills.
According to the fundraiser page, the woman is in a wheelchair with a broken pelvis and will be wheelchair bound for a while and they don’t know when she will be back to work.
They are asking for donations to pay for medical expenses the other driver's insurance isn’t covering, living expenses, a wheelchair ramp, a shower chair and more.
Over the last five days, the page has been up the family has raised over $1,000, and if you would like you can donate you can do that here.