Family footwear retailer announces store closure in coming months
The Payless company has announced it will start closing its stores nationwide in the coming months, including the ones in Great Falls.
In a statement from a Payless spokesperson, the company will start liquidation sales at stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico on Sunday, while winding down online operations.
Stores are expected to remain open until the end of March at the earliest, with the majority of them closing in May.
The process reportedly does not affect the company’s franchise operations or its Latin American stores, which remain open.
Payless stores in Great Falls include the one in Holliday Village Mall and one on 14th Avenue Northwest.