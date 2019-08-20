GREAT FALLS- 10 families are celebrating their achievements Wednesday, August 28th at 4:30 P.M. after a year to complete not only their home, but each other's home.
The project was sponsored by the NeighborWorks Great Owner Built Homes and is funded by USDA Rural Development.
The program helps qualified buyers earn money by working with a group of other families to help build their own homes. Everyone has to put in their own part of the work and nobody can move into their home until everyone in the group’s homes are completed.
If you would like to learn more, you can check out their website here.