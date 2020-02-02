GREAT FALLS - Strong winds blew over much of the state on Saturday, leaving debris and property damage in Montanan communities everywhere.
The Electric City alone faced wind speeds of over 80 miles per hour, breaking off branches and uprooting entire trees, with some narrowly missing nearby homes.
"[Another] tree saved that house and actually caught [a falling tree] so it didn't land or damage anything,” said Preston Rerdon, who drove around the neighborhood on Sunday, helping people safely remove downed trees from their yards as part of Dave’s Tree Service.
Other places weren't so lucky. A few trees in Giant Springs State park came toppling down, blocking the walking paths below.
Others even pushed through power lines and into people's backyards. Aubrey Rearden, who lives in the city, said she heard the line by her home snap.
"That's scary,” she said, recounting the sudden sound. “After the first part of the tree went down about an hour and a half later the second part, we were watching it from the living room."
As a result, parts of the Electric City went powerless, turning off some traffic lights and creating riskier roads as a result.
"I know there was a couple of vehicle accidents that occurred because of stop lights,” said GFFR Battalion Chief Jeff Jackson. “And whether they're serious or not, somebody needs to deal with them so it all compounds the issue."
As conditions calmed down on Sunday, people across Great Falls spent the day cleaning up the mess. Some hired tree removal crews, while others decided to take some rakes and chainsaws into their own hands, and help neighbors in need like Rearden. She said she’s thankful for the assistance.
"You know honestly this is part of the reason we love Great Falls," said the Great Falls local.
Whether it's downed trees, branches or parts of people's property, people may come across wind damage or debris in town for several days.
Great Falls Fire Rescue said the best thing you can do is stay clear, and report what you see to city authorities.