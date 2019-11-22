BROWNING- A funeral procession and burial for fallen Blackfeet Law Enforcement Officer Velden Calica will be November 23.
Browning Volunteer Fire Department says because of the amount of support from various emergency services, they will be working with Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and other fire departments on holding traffic on US-2 and 89 through Browning during the procession.
Anyone in the area should expect traffic congestion while the procession makes its way through town.
The roads will re-open once the procession has made its way through town.