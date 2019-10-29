GREAT FALLS- We had a late start to winter in February with several weeks of below freezing temps.
Then we had a late spring followed by what felt like a pretty short summer and now it looks like Mother Nature decided to skip fall and go straight to winter.
The good news is, there is some hope in sight.
“Looks like we're going to come in second place for the second snowiest October ever recorded,” explains Paul Nutter, a meteorologist at the Great Falls NWS.
We're also taking second place for the coldest October on record, losing by just 3 degrees.
However, we did take the first place record for the most snowfall since the start of the season.
On average we should only be seeing about 5 ½ inches right now.
Instead, we've seen over 3 feet of snow.
“What is unusual is to have so much snow accumulation, to have so many of these early season snow storms back to back like we've experienced this season,” says Nutter.
Surprisingly, the reason for the weather we've been seeing comes from even more crazy weather up in Alaska.
“One of the things we have seen this year that's unusual is how warm Alaska has been. There's a lot of warm air in Alaska and that's displacing the cold air further to the east,” further explains Nutter.
From there, that cold air is pushed right here towards Montana; which brings us to where we are today.
“Will fall come back? Well, you know, the climatology would suggest we have to slow down at some point here, right? The winter weather that we've experienced back to back early season winter storms really doesn't really give us any particular connection to what the rest of the winter looks like,” explains Nutter.
The NWS says that slow down should be coming within the next few weeks; where temperatures will hopefully be back up in the 40's.
As for the rest of winter, December through February is expected to be warmer than usual with more precipitation.
However, just remember we can still see snowfall in just about any month of the year here in Montana, with a good amount of snow in both spring and fall.
In the end, Mother Nature just does what she wants.