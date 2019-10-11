GREAT FALLS- If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, an afternoon of family-friendly activities is being held at Giant Springs State Park this Saturday.
Montana State Park's 5th annual Fall Family Funfest is this Saturday, October 12 at Giant Springs State Park.
The family-friendly event will feature a wide range of activities including s’mores, hayrides, face painting, sack races and more.
The event is from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm and is free and open to the public.
Volunteers are also needed for the event to assist with activity stations around the Heritage Picnic Area.
If you would like to volunteer for the event you are asked to call 406-727-1212 to register and you will be needed at the park from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
For more information or to register as a volunteer, you can call the Ranger Station at 406-727-1212.