A road between Kiowa and East Glacier Park is closed for the weekend due to extreme conditions, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
MDT says the closure on MT-49 started at 12:56 PM Friday after the area experienced a snowstorm.
If you’re travelling between the two areas, those heading southbound can take a detour from Kiowa using Highway 89 towards Browning before heading on U.S. Highway 2 towards East Glacier Park, and those riding up north can go the other way around.
MDT encourages travelers to make plans accordingly, as rain in lower elevations could mean snow in higher ones.
To find more information on road conditions, you can visit MDT’s official Travel Info map.