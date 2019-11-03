GREAT FALLS - The Great Falls Commissioner’s Meeting is coming up on Tuesday, so let’s take a look at a few of the items that are set to be approved for some new funding.
A contract with 'United Materials' of Great Falls is set to be awarded 238-thousand dollars for the 'Jaycee park, pickleball, basketball, and pavilion' improvements project.
Final payments for the 'lower Southside water main' replacement and the 'public works facilities repairs' project are also set to be approved.
The 'cattery addition' project at the Great Falls animal shelter is asking for an increase in funding of roughly 18-thousand dollars to relocate the main gas and electricity supply lines.