lewis clark caverns

Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park Facebook

 Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park

Candlelight tours are back at the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park. 

Holiday Candlelight tours are only offered in December and the dates for this year's tour are: 

December 20, 21, and 22

December 27, 28, and 29

Eight tours will be offered from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. each day. 

Tickets will go on sale Monday, December 2. 

To purchase tickets you can call the visitor center at 406-287-3541 between 8:30 A.M.and 4 P.M.

Tickets are $20 for adults 12 and up and $8 for children between the ages of 6-11.

According to a press release, children under the age of 5 are discouraged from attempting the tour. 

Tour size is limited and tickets are non-refundable. For more information click here

Tags

News For You