Candlelight tours are back at the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park.
Holiday Candlelight tours are only offered in December and the dates for this year's tour are:
December 20, 21, and 22
December 27, 28, and 29
Eight tours will be offered from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. each day.
Tickets will go on sale Monday, December 2.
To purchase tickets you can call the visitor center at 406-287-3541 between 8:30 A.M.and 4 P.M.
Tickets are $20 for adults 12 and up and $8 for children between the ages of 6-11.
According to a press release, children under the age of 5 are discouraged from attempting the tour.
Tour size is limited and tickets are non-refundable. For more information click here.