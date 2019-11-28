Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE FIRST WINTER STORM WARNING, SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. FOR THE SECOND WINTER STORM WARNING, HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES. * WHERE...CHOUTEAU AND CASCADE. * WHEN...FOR THE FIRST WINTER STORM WARNING, UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING. FOR THE SECOND WINTER STORM WARNING, FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE FIRST WINTER STORM WARNING, SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. FOR THE SECOND WINTER STORM WARNING, HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES. * WHERE...CHOUTEAU AND CASCADE. * WHEN...FOR THE FIRST WINTER STORM WARNING, UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING. FOR THE SECOND WINTER STORM WARNING, FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&