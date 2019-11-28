GREAT FALLS - With winter storms bringing heavy and blowing snow across the state, it's always good to be prepared. Not only does this apply to travelling, but for home safety as well, especially since the storms could cause power outages for communities in North Central Montana.
With that in mind, there are some safety measures you can take inside your home, according to NorthWestern Energy.
One step you can take in an energy emergency is clearing snow from natural gas meters, furnaces and appliances. This helps prevent losing heat in the home, as well as any potential buildup of deadly gases indoors, like carbon monoxide.
If you face a blackout, you're asked to disconnect any electrical appliances you were using, while leaving one light on to tell when power is restored.
Additionally, if you have any, flashlights and fresh batteries can come in handy for safely going about indoors and outdoors, especially when it gets dark.
Energy crews will be out and about this week in case any power outages happen.
"Our priority always in an outage is to get power restored safely and as quickly as possible to people that are out of power,” said Jo Dee Black, a public relations specialist with Northwestern Energy.
While you generally shouldn't travel outdoors during rough winter conditions, you are encouraged to stock up on any food or medication you may need in case of an emergency.
If your power goes out or you see downed power lines in your area, you're asked to reach out and report to (888) 467-2669 or at the energy company’s main website.
You can keep an eye on any power outages using NWE’s official Electric Service Outage Map, or through social media on its Facebook or Twitter pages.