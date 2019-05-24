GREAT FALLS - A part of interstate 3-15 is getting a revamp on the west side of Great Falls. Construction will start near the Marketplace area in the coming weeks.
It's a preventative type of construction that will focus on the Exit 0 bridge deck between Highway 89 and Country Club Boulevard. One lane on each side of the road will remain open throughout the project, and there will be a reduced speed limit of 35 miles-per-hour.
A local construction engineer says these steps will help with safety bridge work, for both drivers and crew members.
"We definitely encourage everyone to use caution going through our construction zones and pay attention to signs and just safely move through the area," said Rich Hibl, the Great Falls district construction engineer.
The project will last for about 12 weeks, with two phases that focus on separate sides of the deck. You'll still be able to drive on the bridge, but if you're in a bit of a hurry, you can also take the exit near central avenue west.
Construction on the bridge will start in early June. For more information and updates on the Exit 0 Bridge project you can reach out to the following contacts:
- Madeline at Madeline@bigskypublicrelations.com
- Project Hotline at (406) 207-4484
- Texting Updates by sending “EXIT0BRIDGE” to 41411
- The official website for the Montana Department of Transportation.