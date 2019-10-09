GREAT FALLS- Willard Wilson White III, an ex-law enforcement officer for the Fort Peck Tribe, was sentenced today to six months in prison and two years of supervised release for stealing $40,000 from a tribal program intended to help youth.
U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris ordered White to pay $40,000 restitution to the tribes and $18,050 to the IRS according to the release from the Department of Justice.
“Mr. White’s illegal actions violated the trust placed in him as a law enforcement officer, hurt the youth of the Fort Peck Tribes and all taxpayers. Today’s sentencing sends the message that not only will those who steal from our tribes and federal government be disgorged of their profits, but they also will go to prison,” U.S. Attorney Alme said.
In court records the prosecution said White was a law enforcement officer for the Fort Peck Tribes and approached the tribe’s Law and Justice Committee in June of 2015 with a proposal to create a facility and programs to help troubled youth. White asked for $40,000 to establish the project.
The DOJ's release says White did not set up any program and he spent the money in less than 30 days. Bank records showing that the day he deposited the money he withdrew over $300 in Williston, North Dakota from an ATM at a strip club in the area.
White also spent the money at retail stores, and bought a Jeep. White withdrew more than $11,000 in cash in less than three weeks.
Multiple tribe members told White to return the leftover money after seeing posts showing him spending the money but he never returned any of it.
White also left out the $40,000 on his 2015 tax return. He also claimed child dependents he was not entitled to claim to get a refund of $5,860 while not paying anything in federal taxes. White’s tax evasion efforts causing him to owe $10,184 to the IRS.