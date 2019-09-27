Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 10 TO 18 INCHES EXPECTED, WITH HIGHER AMOUNTS IN THE MOUNTAINS. NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS COULD GUST OVER 30 MPH AT TIMES. WIND CHILL TEMPERATURES OF 5 TO 15 DEGREES ABOVE ZERO ARE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...CASCADE AND JUDITH BASIN COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THIS HAS THE POTENTIAL TO BE A HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT EARLY-SEASON SNOW EVENT. NOW IS THE TIME TO PREPARE FOR THE WINTER-LIKE WEATHER! * CONFIDENCE...HIGH CONFIDENCE IN ACCUMULATIONS, WINDS, ASSOCIATED IMPACTS, AND TIMING OF ONSET AND END OF THIS WINTER STORM EVENT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&