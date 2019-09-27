GREAT FALLS- Some events in Great Falls are being impacted by the storm this weekend, we made a list of events that are still happening this weekend that are relocated, rescheduled, or canceled:
Events changing in Great Falls
The final day of the 2019 Great Falls Farmer’s Market was canceled and not rescheduled, you can read more here.
United Way’s 50th Family Fun Festival will be inside at Lincoln Elementary on September 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. You can read more on their Facebook.
Under the Big Sky, Buddy Walk is still taking place starting at 11:00 a.m. September 28, but the event is relocated to the University of Providence’s new Recreation Center located at 2412 11th Avenue South. More information can be found here.
National Public Lands day at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump was rescheduled to October 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. More information on the event can be read here.
Events not changing in Great Falls
Wing Fling will still take place at the Heritage Inn, September 27 starting at 6:00 p.m. You can read more on their Facebook here.
The State of Montana National Barrel Horse Association will start at 8:00 a.m. September 27 at the Livestock Pavilion at the Montana Expo Park. More information can be found on their website.
Gun and Antique show will still be September 28 at the Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena starting at 9:00 a.m. you can call 406-580-5458 or go to Montana Expo Park’s website.
The Rocky Mountain Poultry Show will still take place at the Poultry/ Rabbit Barn at the Montana Expo Park on September 28 starting at 9:00 a.m. You can read more on their website.
Benefit for Easton, who was born with a rare condition, will still be September 28 at the Eagles Lodge starting at 3:00 p.m. Click here for more information.
Heisey Community Center’s Oktoberfest will still be September 28 at the Heisey Community Center starting at 5:30 p.m. more information is available on their Facebook.
The Great Falls Americans Vs Helena Big Horns hockey game will still take place on September 28 at the Great Falls Ice Plex starting at 7:30 p.m. you can see the event on their Facebook.