HELENA - Police say an estranged husband showed up at a birthday party and shot his wife before killing himself on Tuesday night.
A release from Helena police says the incident was reported at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, Dec. 18. Officers responded to a residence on Hauser Boulevard and found two people with gunshot wounds.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the female victim was hosting a birthday party with children and adults present, and her estranged husband arrived, ordered people to leave and brandished a handgun.
The party attendees ran from the home, and the man followed the woman into the yard and shot her before shooting himself, police say.
The names of the deceased have not yet been released.
The incident remains under investigation by Helena police. ABC FOX Montana is reaching out to officers for more details.