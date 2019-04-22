Escapee walks away from pre-release center

GREAT FALLS- Authorities are searching for an escapee in Cascade County.
Law enforcement is asking that you keep an eye out for that man they're looking for, Nickerson Arthur.
We're told he failed to return to the Great Falls Pre-Release Center. He has a history of criminal endangerment and bail jumping. He has several tattoos, and you can see in the picture above the one on his neck says "307".
Authorities notified us of his escape last night when it was discovered that he had not returned to the pre-release center.
Authorities are saying this is a full nationwide extradition meaning this man is highly wanted across the United States. If you see him, you're asked to call law enforcement.