Lead contamination in water systems affects many people nationwide, and it could be an issue when it comes to school districts in the Treasure State.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) 15 parts per billion, or 0.015 mg/liter, is the recommended level when it comes to lead contamination in water. But Environment Montana's state director said the standard is more of an emergency cutoff.
"Even low levels of exposure can permanently impact the way children learn, grow and behave," said Skye Borden. “And for that reason, the Academy of Pediatrics has recommended a one part per billion in drinking water standard for schools."
in 2018, Borden published a study on lead in Montana, based off voluntary tests from school districts statewide. She found that three quarters of those districts found some level of lead in their water systems.
Lead can potentially come from pipes that contain the material, since installing them was more common practice before the mid 1990s.
Borden said results from Lincoln Elementary and Paris Gibson were notably above the EPA standard.
"Paris Gibson in particular had one test that was 29, so 29 times higher than what pediatricians recommend. These levels are frankly dangerous," said Borden.
"Student safety is our number one concern," said Brian Patrick, the director of business and operations at Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS).
Patrick has been with GFPS for roughly nine years. He said schools across the Electric City flush their pipes near the end of every summer to get rid of anything that might have built up inside over the season, including lead, ever since running the tests two years ago
"I think our water flushing practice, as well as working with the City, has been a real positive thing. One more thing for making the schools a safer place for our students," said Patrick.
Moving forward, Patrick said GFPS considers potential lead contamination when it comes to current and future construction projects, such as in Great Falls High's expansion & renovation.
"We found that drinking fountains did play a role, so we've gone [and] taken steps to replace a lot of our drinking fountains with newer fountains that also save water.”
Currently, there is no state law requiring schools to test or report lead contamination in water, though that could change depending on a proposal from the Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS).
In light of test from over the years, Environment Montana launched an online petition earlier in August, which allows anyone to write up a message to DPHHS with their concerns on the topic.