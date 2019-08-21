Weather Alert

...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTY... AT 832 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED THAT A THUNDERSTORM PRODUCED HEAVY RAIN OVER THE WARNED AREA IN A SHORT DURATION OF TIME. 0.5 TO NEARLY 1 INCH OF RAIN HAS FALLEN OVER THE GREAT FALLS AREA IN UNDER 30 MINUTES. FLASH FLOODING IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE, ESPECIALLY IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREAT FALLS, BLACK EAGLE AND MALMSTROM AFB. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&