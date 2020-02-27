GREAT FALLS- Beginning in late March, the Great Falls International Airport is bringing back a TSA Precheck enrollment event.
A temporary enrollment center for those looking to be enrolled in TSA Precheck will be set up in the Airport Terminal from March 30 to April 3 according to a release from the Great Falls International Airport.
According to the release, TSA Pre✓® is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a smart and more efficient screening experience. For TSA Pre✓® travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts. Today, TSA Pre✓® has more than 450 lanes at 200+ U.S. airports.
The release also says you can apply for the local enrollment event ahead of timeonline here by choosing “Pre-Enroll,” then “Apply Now,” filling out steps one through four, entering your location as “Great Falls MT” and choosing the enrollment center at the Airport 2800 Terminal Drive in step four. After that, you will be able to choose an appointment time.
Anyone applying must bring proof of identity and a U.S. citizen documentation, like a U.S. Passport or a birth certificate and a driver’s license.
On site, the release says they will take fingerprints for a background check and collect the $85 application for five years of service which can be paid by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check.