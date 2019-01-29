Energy drinks are common in today’s society, but could they actually be killing you? Or do they help you function?
“I was drinking about, I would say 10 a day at one point. It was a really big problem if I didn’t have one,” University of Providence student Joseph Freze said.
Freze mentioned that he started drinking them to stay awake and play video games and before he knew it, he became addicted.
“A lot of people don’t realize how caffeinated they are, and they drink it as water, or as a fluid hydration of some sort. So they continue to consume it,” Scott Schandelson, who is the Manager for Emergency Services at Benefis Health System, said.
Ingesting too much caffeine too often can cause a dependency. Some energy drinks tend to have more caffeine than soda, so you want to make sure you are reading the label.
Freze stopped drinking energy drinks regularly, but quitting wasn’t so easy.
“I couldn’t go to school, like I couldn’t even get out of bed sometimes, because of the migraines. Like if anybody talked or anything was coming into my brain it hurt so bad,” Freze said.
According to caffieneinformer.com, energy drinks can lead to heart issues, especially if someone has an underlying problem. Energy drinks can also mix with prescription medication.
However, the drinks might not be all bad. Healthline.com suggests that they improve brain function. For example, by drinking just one 500 ml can of Red Bull, concentration improves 24 percent.
In the end, Schandelson says that it’s not bad to drink them, however moderation is key.
If weaning off, Schandelson suggests replacing the energy drink with water.