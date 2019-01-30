Enbar welcomes new neighbor to their Block.

When Mike Hallahan and his five business partners decided to take a chance on opening something different in Great Falls, the Enbar Managing Partner and his team kept hearing the same thing.
"Everybody talks about there's not enough of the pie to go around. But we think there is,” Enbar Managing Partner Mike Hallahan said. “Great falls deserves great places."
No pun intended. He’s speaking from experience as an executive chef, so when he and his team opened the niche restaurant, Enbar, they had a vision.
"People creating a downtown culture, supportive and positive,” he said. “And that's what we're trying to do."
It’s been a process, filled with preparation and patience while working with local development officials.
With a year under their belt, they decided to take the next step, opening another restaurant next door, The Block Bar & Grill.
''I think anytime you start a new business it's a risk. It’s all risk versus reward,” Callahan said. “I think it’s important for people to take those risks.”
At the Block you’ll find a common theme from Enbar, local but different. They plan to have plenty of local beers on tap, along with a timeless classic, grilled cheese sandwiches.
"A little off the wall, crazy grilled cheese sandwiches, craft beer, just kind of fun environment,” he said.
As they continue to grow the Enbar Group, trying to meet their business goals, they’re continuing to hit one of their most important goals, helping grow our community.
"You see a little bit of that resurgence downtown, a little bit of that growth happening,” Callahan said.
“It's really exciting for everybody."