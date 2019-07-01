GREAT FALLS - An electronic detection dog is a K-9 that used to find items that are used in crimes against children such as flash drives or cell phones.
This will be the first electronic k-9 detection unit in Montana.
But with any new program comes new expenses but this time the community came together donating food, money and training for the dog, but the biggest part was the total cost of the dog.
“The dog was 100 percent donated so were extremely fortunate with that. So the taxpayers are going to get a lot of bang for their buck in this because it basically didn’t cost the taxpayers anything. We’re going to get out and make this a vital tool in our community and we are super excited about it,” said Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.
The dog will basically operate like a drug dog but instead of being trained to sniff out drugs, it will sniff out a chemical that is inside of the electronics.